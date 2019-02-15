Inflation in Argentina rose to 49.3 percent year-on-year in January, according to data released Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC), a figure that even surpasses the 2018 figure of 47.6 percent, setting a new record since 1991.
In the first month of the year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.9 percent a month, an acceleration compared to the 2.6 percent recorded in December, but far from last September's peak, when inflation hit 6.5 percent after the strong devaluation of the Argentine currency which triggered a rise in prices.