View of a sale-sign in a store at the Florida street, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 14 February 2019. Inter-annual inflation in Argentina rose 49,3 percent, according to the Statistics and Census National Institute, a figure not seen since the 1991. EPA-EFE/Maria Paulina Rodriguez

Inflation in Argentina rose to 49.3 percent year-on-year in January, according to data released Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC), a figure that even surpasses the 2018 figure of 47.6 percent, setting a new record since 1991.

In the first month of the year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.9 percent a month, an acceleration compared to the 2.6 percent recorded in December, but far from last September's peak, when inflation hit 6.5 percent after the strong devaluation of the Argentine currency which triggered a rise in prices.