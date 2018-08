Passers-by observe and photograph the panels of exchange houses in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 30 August 2018. Despite measures to counteract the decline in Argentina's currency, including the Central Bank's move to hike its main interest rate to 60 percent, the peso continued to plunge on Aug. 30 relative to the United States dollar, closing down 10.72 percent. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Passers-by observe and photograph the panels of exchange houses in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 30 August 2018. Despite measures to counteract the decline in Argentina's currency, including the Central Bank's move to hike its main interest rate to 60 percent, the peso continued to plunge relative to the United States dollar on 30 August, closing down 10.72 percent. EPA-EFE/David Fernández

Passers-by observe and photograph the panels of exchange houses in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 30 August 2018. Despite measures to counteract the decline in Argentina's currency, including the Central Bank's move to hike its main interest rate to 60 percent, the peso continued to plunge relative to the United States dollar on 30 August, closing down 10.72 percent. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentina's Central Bank took even further strong monetary action Thursday in a bid to counter the sharp decline in the peso relative to the United States dollar, raising its benchmark interest rate from 45 percent to 60 percent.

In a statement, the bank's Monetary Policy Committee said it voted unanimously to meet and raise its policy rate "in response to the current exchange situation and the risk of it having a greater impact on inflation."