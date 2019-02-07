The ultra-tight monetary policy that Argentine authorities adopted amid last year's currency crisis has yielded results and given a big boost to the peso, although economists see potential trouble on the horizon ahead of the October 2019 general election. EPA-EFE/File

The ultra-tight monetary policy that Argentine authorities adopted amid last year's currency crisis has yielded results and given a big boost to the peso, although economists see potential trouble on the horizon ahead of the October 2019 general election.

After months of turmoil in which the peso lost half of its value and fear spread that further depreciation could lead to a debt default, the peso has strengthened relative to the dollar to the point that it is no longer trading within the band established under a $57 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund.