Fausto Spotorno, chief economist of the OJF consulting firm, poses during an interview with EFE in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Natalia Kidd

Argentina's economic crisis could still worsen this year, though a recovery is expected for 2019 as long as the country continues to receive assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Fausto Spotorno, chief economist of the OJF consulting firm, told EFE during an interview in Buenos Aires.

"For now, the crisis is exclusively linked to the balance of payments and a very fast reversal of capital flows. The country began to experience a lack of foreign currencies and the Argentine peso violently depreciated," Spotorno said.