Finance Minister Luis Caputo discusses the government's new inflation targets during a press conference on Dec. 28, 2017, at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Carlota Ciudad

Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne discusses the government's new inflation targets during a press conference on Dec. 28, 2017, at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Carlota Ciudad

Argentine Central Bank chairman Federico Sturzenegger, Cabinet chief Marcos Peña, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne and Finance Minister Luis Caputo (left to right) discuss the government's new inflation targets during a press conference on Dec. 28, 2017, at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Carlota Ciudad

Argentina's government on Thursday revised its inflation target upward to 15 percent for 2018 from an earlier figure of 10 percent.

The government also set inflation targets of 10 percent for 2019, up from an earlier target of 5 percent, and 5 percent for 2020.