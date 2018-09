Argentine President Mauricio Macri speaks during the opening session of the summit of the Think20 (T20), an international alliance of think tanks and academic bodies affiliated with the G20, at the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Monday received recommendations from representatives of the Think20 (T20), an international alliance of think tanks and academic bodies, ahead of November's G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

"Global solutions require commitment and action not only from governments but also from all segments of society. If we want to deal with our common challenges, we all must do our part," Macri said in the summit's opening address.