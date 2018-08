Video capture provided by Argentina's president's office that shows President Mauricio Macri on Aug. 29, 2018, announcing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for the early disbursement of funds from a $50 billion credit line. EPA-EFE/Argentine president's office

Argentina's president said Wednesday that he had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for the early disbursement of funds from a $50 billion credit line.

Mauricio Macri said the funds from that standby deal, sealed in June, were needed ahead of schedule due to lack of confidence from international markets.