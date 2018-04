Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (l) speaks with Argentine President Mauricio Rajoy (r) during a toast at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (i) speaks at a joint press conference with Argentine President Mauricio Macri (r) held at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine President Mauricio Macri said here Tuesday during an event with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy that the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc have never been closer to a trade agreement.

"We are doing everything we can and I'm sure Spain is too," Macri said at a forum bringing together Argentine and Spanish businessmen, as well as senior officials from both countries.