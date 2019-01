View on Jan. 31, 2019, of some of the 2,000 taxis in Buenos Aires that are joining the capital's women-friendly ride sharing app with female drivers only, and meant to make female passengers and children feel more at ease when they use the service. EFE-EPA/Tono Gil

Amid the boom in ride sharing apps like Uber and Cabify, in Argentina similar alternatives geared toward women and staffed exclusively by female drivers have begun to multiply.

In 2018, Argentine media reported a rape charge brought by a female passenger against an Uber driver, another woman said she had been attacked, a third said she was drugged, and another group of girls shared on Twitter the outrage of a driver who took their photos and posted them without their consent.