People shop at a street market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 14, 2019, the day that President Mauricio Macri announced economic measures to benefit the middle class until the end of the year and took responsibility for the results the primary elections held over the weekend. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A sign shows prices at a supermarket in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 14, 2019, the day that President Mauricio Macri announced economic measures to benefit the middle class until the end of the year and took responsibility for the results the primary elections held over the weekend. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A board shows prices at a street market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 14, 2019, the day that President Mauricio Macri announced economic measures to benefit the middle class until the end of the year and took responsibility for the results the primary elections held over the weekend. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

President Mauricio Macri announced a series of measures before the opening of the financial markets on Wednesday aimed at helping Argentina's middle class through the end of the year and took responsibility for his poor performance in last weekend's primary elections.

"Regarding the results of the elections, understand that I heard you. It's my and my governing team's full and exclusive responsibility that this happened," the president said.