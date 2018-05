Argentine President Mauricio Macri said here Tuesday that he had launched negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a credit line to help address the situation created by the peso's steep fall.

"A few minutes ago, I spoke with IMF director Christine Lagarde and she confirmed that we will start working today to reach an agreement that will allow us to strengthen our growth and development plan and help us address the new global situation," Macri said in a statement.