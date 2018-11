The Argentine government provided this photo of President Mauricio Macri (C) with employees of drug-maker Laboratorio Pablo Cassara at the company's headquarters in Buenos Aires on Monday, Nov. 5. EFE-EPA/Presidencia de Argentina/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Argentine government provided this photo of President Mauricio Macri (L) and the director of the National Institute for Retirees and Pensioners Services, Sergio Casinotti, take part in an event in Buenos Aires on Monday, Nov. 5. EFE-EPA/ Presidencia de Argentina/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Argentine President Mauricio Macri unveiled on Monday a new agreement between the National Institute for Retirees and Pensioners Services (PAMI) and pharmaceutical companies that aims to reduce the cost of prescription medicines.

"After 20 years, PAMI will again buy drugs directly from the laboratories without intermediaries," he said during an event at the Buenos Aires headquarters of drug-maker Laboratorio Pablo Cassara.