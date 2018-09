Trade ministers and heads of delegations of G-20 nations pose for a photo during their meeting on Sept. 14, 2018, whose keynote theme is that trade and investment "have never been so important" as in "these uncertain times." EFE-EPA/Mauricio Arduin

Argentina's foreign minister said here Friday at the opening of the G-20 ministerial meeting that trade and investment "have never been so important" as in "these uncertain times."

"Dialogue can revitalize multilateralism," Jorge Faurie said at the gathering in the coastal resort city of Mar del Plata.