A butcher at work on slaughtered cows at a butchers near to Liniers Market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 22 April 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/CEZARO DE LUCA EPA/CEZARO DE LUCA

Argentine Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Luis Miguel Etchevehere during an interview with Efe in Shanghai, China, 6 November 2019. EFE/ Paula Escalada Medrano

A Limousin cow sticks his tongue out after winning a prize during the 121st International Agricultural and Cattle Fair in Palermo, near the capital Buenos Aires, Argentina, 2 August 2007. EPA-EFE/FILE/Leo La Valle

Argentina is trying to carve a niche in the Chinese market by building a brand it has launched at the International Import Expo this week in Shanghai.

"We are working to be able to enter (the Chinese market) with other products and especially to find an identity, a brand as a country in China that we still do not have," Argentine Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Luis Miguel Etchevehere told Efe.