Argentina's undersecretary of Renewable Energy, Sebastian Kind, tries on a virtual reality headset during the Argentina Wind Power 2018 conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maria Paulina Rodriguez

Argentina's undersecretary of Renewable Energy, Sebastian Kind, speaks during the Argentina Wind Power 2018 conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maria Paulina Rodriguez

The government of Argentina announced Thursday that it will launch a third round of tenders for bids on renewable energy projects in October.

The announcement was made by the undersecretary of Renewable Energy, Sebastian Kind, during the Argentina Wind Power 2018 conference, organized by the Global Wind Energy Council.