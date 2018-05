Argentina's central bank (BCRA) on Friday raised its monetary policy rate to 40 percent, its third big hike in a week and a move aimed at halting the sharp depreciation of the peso against the United States dollar.

"The monetary authority made these decisions with the goal of preventing disruptive behaviors in the currency market, as well as guaranteeing the disinflation process, and is ready to act again if necessary," the bank said in a statement.