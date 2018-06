A man walks in the financial district in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentina's Central Bank on Monday took steps aimed at stopping the peso's slide against the dollar.

The plan includes increasing banks' reserve requirements by five percentage points with the aim of mopping up some 100 billion pesos ($3.56 billion) in liquidity.