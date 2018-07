A handout photo provided by the Ministry of Finance of Argentina shows Argentine Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne (L), while speaking with Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, during a meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 20 2018. EPA-EFE/Natalia Kidd / Argentinian Ministry of Finance

Argentine Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne met Friday with his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer, who traveled to Buenos Aires for this weekend's conference of G-20 finance and economy ministers.

The Swiss official expressed his "strong support for Argentina's economic policies" as well as for the South American nation's bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.