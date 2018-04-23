Photo provided by Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) showing Argentina's Sebastian Cadenas, the winner of the VEI in 2017 and creator of Increase, which gives business owners the ability to track when they are to receive credit card payments, thus making their cash flow calculations easier and more timely. EFE-EPA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Argentina's Sebastian Cadenas has come up with an automatic way to provide relief to business owners by telling them exactly how much money they have received in credit card payments and when that cash will be available to them, an idea that won last year's Visa Everywhere Initiative in Latin America.

"Increase is a countertop solution that enables businesses to understand when they have to receive each payment from cards, and also how much they were discounted," said Cadenas in an interview with EFE.