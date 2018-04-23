Argentina's Sebastian Cadenas has come up with an automatic way to provide relief to business owners by telling them exactly how much money they have received in credit card payments and when that cash will be available to them, an idea that won last year's Visa Everywhere Initiative in Latin America.
"Increase is a countertop solution that enables businesses to understand when they have to receive each payment from cards, and also how much they were discounted," said Cadenas in an interview with EFE.