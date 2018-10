A photo provided by the office of the Argentine president shows President Mauricio Macri deliver a speech at the Olivos presidential residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidencia Argentina

Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced Friday a plan to limit interest increases in the cost of housing.

"We know that these measures will provide relief for many families," Macri said in a speech at the Olivos presidential residence in Buenos Aires.