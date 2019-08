A man walks by an electronic board displaying the current exchange rate between the US dollar and Argentine peso on Aug. 12, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine peso sank against the US dollar on Monday following the governing party's defeat in the presidential primaries over the weekend and the strong showing by the opposition Peronists.

The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange's benchmark S&P Merval index plunged on Monday in the wake of the primaries, which dealt a blow to President Mauricio Macri's re-election chances.