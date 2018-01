Mauricio Macri (L), President of Argentina, addresses a plenary session next to Borge Brende, from Norway, President and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Mauricio Macri, President of Argentina, addresses a plenary session during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The president of Argentina said Thursday his country was ready to play a role on the international stage and vowed to bring a South American perspective to the Group of 20.

Mauricio Macri, who in 2018 assumes the presidency of the G20, made his comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as part of a meeting that brings together experts and world leaders and throws global issues into the spotlight.