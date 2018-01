An undated photograph showing President Mauricio Macri delivering an address in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE FILE

President Mauricio Macri's economic reform and adjustment policies will be tested in 2018 as Argentina tries to deal with inflation, a budget deficit and other challenges, analysts told EFE.

The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 2.3 percent in 2016, Macri's first year in office, and grew 3 percent in 2017.