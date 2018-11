Leftist Sen. Cristina Fernandez, a former Argentine head of state, takes part in a Senate session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 14, 2018, in which the upper house will debate a 2019 budget bill spearheaded by conservative President Mauricio Macri's administration. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Dozens of people demonstrate near the Argentine Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 14, 2018. Argentina's Senate on Nov. 14 began debate on a 2019 budget bill spearheaded by President Mauricio Macri's administration. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's Senate on Nov. 14, 2018, begins debate on a 2019 budget bill spearheaded by President Mauricio Macri's administration. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's Senate has kicked off debate on an austere 2019 budget bill that received lower-house approval last month.

The session kicked off amid tight security measures aimed at preventing a repeat of the disturbances that erupted in October when the Chamber of Deputies debated and passed this same bill.