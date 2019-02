A Feb. 1, 2019, photo in Buenos Aires of Tamara Rosemberg, one of the driving forces behind "No Chains" in Argentina. EFE

A photo showing Bolivian Giovanna Rojas working in Buenos Aires at one of the cooperatives that make up "No Chains." EPA-EFE

"No Chains," an Argentine-Thai clothing brand whose products are free of slave labor, seeks to provide dignified employment for previously exploited workers while encouraging more conscious shopping.

"What if what you wear comes from dignified work?" "No Chains" asks rhetorically on social media in an attempt to raise awareness among consumers.