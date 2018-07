Leaders of the CGT, Argentina's main labor federation, hold a press conference in Buenos Aires on Thursday, July 19. EFE-EPA/Naiara Bellio

The CGT, Argentina's main labor federation, said Thursday that workers will continue to mount strikes and protests until President Mauricio Macri abandons the agreement he signed with the International Monetary Fund.

"This CGT is not in agreement with the accord and will not permit any kind of austerity," Carlos Acuña, a member of the CGT's executive troika, told a press conference in Buenos Aires.