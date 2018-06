Argentina's Vice President Gabriela Michetti, speaks during the inauguration of the second Argentina-Brazil International Leaders Seminar in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Natalia Kidd

Argentina's vice president defended Friday before business leaders from Argentina and Brazil her government's decision to enter talks with the International Monetary Fund on financial support.

"To continue our economic policies, we decided to begin talks with the IMF to establish a preventive financial support agreement," Gabriela Michetti said during the inauguration of the second Argentina-Brazil International Leaders Seminar in Buenos Aires.