Argentine Jorge Javier Pierini, a systems engineer, told EFE that international telecommuting has helped him find personal financial stability amid Argentina's severe economic crisis. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Sebastian Sieles, the vice president for Latin America of Freelancer, a company that serves as a platform for people looking for international telecommuting opportunities, speaks to EFE in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Argentine Jorge Javier Pierini (c), a systems engineer, is seen in this photo surrounded by members of Freelancer, a company that serves as a platform for people seeking international telecommuting opportunities. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Since Argentina's latest economic crisis erupted last year, with the peso depreciating sharply and inflation soaring, people have turned to international telecommuting as a means of earning income in stable currencies without emigrating abroad.

While the peso was trading at roughly 20 per United States dollar 12 months ago, it has since depreciated to a record low of 46 per greenback in recent weeks, generating a climate of instability in Argentina.