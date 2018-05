Photo provided by Arizona Public Service on May 6, 2018, showing solar panels in Tucson, Arizona, that collect solar power, which is then stored in batteries to be tapped by consumers during peak electricity usage periods. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

The Arizona desert, where in summertime temperatures exceed 100 F (37 C), offers the ideal site for "renewable" energy initiatives such as storing power in batteries to help supply electricity during "peak" usage periods.

The Arizona Public Service energy company, together with First Solar, is developing what will be the state's first solar energy supply network based on lithium ion batteries, with the project expected to begin operating in 2021, providing some 65 megawatts of power.