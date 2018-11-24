The corporate logo of Nissan Motor Co. is seen on the building's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Nissan Motor executive Greg Kelly, arrested along with former group CEO Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct, has said that Ghosn's salary was discussed and fixed appropriately, pubic broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

According to NHK, Kelly had said that the salary of Ghosn, sacked as the chairman of Nissan on Thursday, was discussed with people from the relevant department and was paid out "appropriately," in the first statement by an accused in the case since the arrests on Monday.