The decade-old bull market reclaimed record territory in the second quarter, thanks to rallying technology shares and shifts in global monetary policy but as investors head into the second half of the year, they are grappling with signs that the economy's expansion is slowing. Many are finding it increasingly difficult to discern how much longer the run can continue, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to Efe Sunday.

The US and China met at the Group of 20 Summit in Japan to iron out disagreements on trade that many investors say have crimped growth and muddied the outlook for corporate profits in the coming quarters. The trade relationship between the world's two biggest economies has a bearing on the Federal Reserve, which has hinted at -- but not committed to -- lowering interest rates.