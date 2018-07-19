A view of the logo at the front building of the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila, Philippines, Dec 6, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region are set to maintain stable growth in 2018 and 2019 despite increasing trade-related tensions between the United States and its partners in the region, the Asian Development Bank said on Thursday.

The Manila-based institution maintained its forecast for the region, announced in April, in a supplementary document released on Thursday which said that GDP growth in the region is expected to stay at 6 percent this year and fall to 5.9 percent in the next.