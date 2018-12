A pedestrian walks past a stock market indicator board showing the Nikkei 225 Stock Average (L) and the New York Dow Jones (C) in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Asian stock indexes were generally down about 1 percent as markets caught up to the latest big selloff in the United States. according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

But benchmarks in Japan and Taiwan which were open for Christmas were up after their slide the previous day, including 5 percent for the Nikkei.