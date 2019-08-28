A Vietnamese driver from the Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab and his passenger ride on a motorbike through the streets of Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab on Wednesday announced it will invest $500 million in Vietnam over the next five years.

The popular app, which serves dozens of millions of passengers every day across eight Southeast Asian countries, said in a statement that the fresh investment sought to develop new financial, mobile and logistics technologies with the goal of developing Vietnam's digital economy, creating opportunities to increase incomes and improving Vietnamese people's quality of life.