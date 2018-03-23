Pedestrians are reflected in a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Key stock markets in Asia fell sharply Friday due to fears of a possible trade war between the United States and China.

In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Nikkei index fell 974.13 points to 20,617.86, a decline of 4.51 per cent.