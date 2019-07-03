At his inauguration last month, newly elected Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged to continue the long-term development strategy envisioned by his mentor, Kazakhstan's omnipotent ruler, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who retired in March after nearly 30 years at the helm of the oil-and-minerals-rich Central Asian country.
The business-as-usual approach caused a sigh of relief among investors, but sparked a series of protests that led to the arrest of hundreds who were hoping for tangible reforms rather than a cast of new characters after decades of authoritarian rule.