The chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan's AIX stock exchange, Timothy Bennet, takes part in the inauguration of the International Arbitration Center in Astana on Wednesday, July 3. The arbitration center is a new addition to the year-old Astana International Finance Center. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan's new president, Kasim-Yomart Tokayev (C) takes part in the inauguration of the International Arbitration Center in Astana on Wednesday, July 3. The arbitration center is a new addition to the year-old Astana International Finance Center. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

At his inauguration last month, newly elected Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged to continue the long-term development strategy envisioned by his mentor, Kazakhstan's omnipotent ruler, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who retired in March after nearly 30 years at the helm of the oil-and-minerals-rich Central Asian country.

The business-as-usual approach caused a sigh of relief among investors, but sparked a series of protests that led to the arrest of hundreds who were hoping for tangible reforms rather than a cast of new characters after decades of authoritarian rule.