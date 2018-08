Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing sits in his car during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

A V12 Vantage S auto of Aston Martin is displayed at the 11th China Guangzhou international automobile exhibition in Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, China, Nov. 20, 2013. EPA/FILE/WU HONG

Aston Martin Racing in an Aston Martin Vantage with Nicki Thiim of Denmark, Marco Sorensen of Denmark and Richie Stanaway of New Zealand takes in the Le Mans 24-Hour race in Le Mans, France, June 17, 2017. EPA/FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Luxury sports-car maker Aston Martin on Wednesday unveiled plans for a stock-market listing that could value the maker of the famed car driven by James Bond at around $6 billion, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

The British brand has notified financial regulators it is considering a listing on the London Stock Exchange and said it would publish full details for potential investors next month.