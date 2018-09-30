Photo taken Sept. 25, 2018, showing the director of the astronomical observatory in Colombia's La Tatacoa Desert, Guillermo Garcia. Clear nights make astronomical studies there ideal. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Discovering the secrets of the Universe is a fascinating task that is attracting tourists and experts to Colombia's La Tatacoa Desert, where visitors are turning their eyes to the skies.

The area in southern Colombia, which consists of a dry tropical forest some 370 square kilometers (142 square miles) in size with an average temperature of 40 C (104 F), is the site for a project running for several years now that seeks to familiarize the public with "space terms" such as Milky Way, galaxies, stars, planets, satellites, asteroids and comets.