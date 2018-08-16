A view of the collapsed Morandi bridge the day after the disaster in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

A view of the collapsed Morandi bridge the day after the disaster in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Atlantia shares shed 26 percent Thursday following a warning from the company that its shareholders could be affected by consequences related to the collapse of a bridge in Genoa that killed 39, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

High-ranking politicians, including the prime minister, said the company should lose its highway licenses regardless of whether a probe is opened into the matter. Atlantia – a key asset of the Benetton family – owns about 88 percent of Autostrade per l'Italia, which operated the Genoa bridge, along with half of Italy's roughly 4,000-mile highway network.