A file photograph showing an Iran Air logo on an Iran Air plane at Frankfurt airport, Frankfurt am Main, Germany June 27, 2008. EFE-EPA /MAURITZ ANTIN

Undated file picture of an ATR 42 plane, taken in Rome Italy. ATR is a joint venture between Airbus SE and Italy's Leonardo SpA EFE- EPA PHOTO/ANSA/STR

European turboprop maker ATR delivered five more airliners to Iran Air over the weekend, hours before further US sanctions against the Islamic Republic come into effect, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE on Monday.

Iran Air announced the arrival of the additional planes Sunday. ATR confirmed the handover Monday and said the transaction was carried out in full compliance with US rules.