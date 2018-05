CEO of Audi AG, Rupert Stadler, gestures prior to the annual General Meeting of Audi AG in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany, 09 May 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH

Herbert Diess (L), chairman of the board of Audi AG and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Volkswagen AG, and Rupert Stadler, CEO of Audi AG, pose prior to the annual General Meeting of Audi AG in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany, 09 May 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH

CEO of Audi AG, Rupert Stadler, arrives prior to the annual General Meeting of Audi AG in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany, 09 May 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH

Audi plans to sell 800,000 fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids a year by 2025, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The car maker's goal is to revolutionize mobility and become the first player in electric mobility among premium manufacturers, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.