CEO of Audi AG, Rupert Stadler arrives for the balance sheet press conference at the company's headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, Mar. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Audi AG Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was arrested on Monday, a company spokesman said, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

German prosecutors had named Stadler and one other Audi executive as a suspect on suspicion of fraud and false advertisement in the car maker's continuing emissions scandal a week ago.