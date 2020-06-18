US food company Quaker Oats, owned by PepsiCo, on Wednesday announced that it will change the "racist" name of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix, syrup and other breakfast foods brand, based on a racial stereotype, and that product line's logo, which is based on Nancy Green, an African American cook who was born into slavery in 1834.

"We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," Quaker Foods North America vice president and chief marketing officer Kristin Kroepfl said in a statement to NBC News. "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough."