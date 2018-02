The Commissioner Kenneth Hayne during The Royal Commission's initial public hearing into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry in Melbourne, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/AAP Image/Fairfax media/Eddie Jim/NO ARCHIVING READ LESS/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) A general view of a ANZ (Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited) bank branch in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Aug. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Commissioner Kenneth Hayne during The Royal Commission's initial public hearing into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry in Melbourne, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDIE JIM/AAP Image/Fairfax media/NO ARCHIVING READ LESS/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government on Monday began examining the country's banks, insurers, financial services providers and pension funds, among other entities, through a royal commission established specifically for the investigation.

The year-long Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry will focus on the inappropriate conduct of financial institutions vis-à-vis their clients and small businesses.