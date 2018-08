A view of the ZTE Corporation logo at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Visitors are reflected in a mirror with the Huawei company logo during the official launch event for the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone series in Munich, southern Germany, Oct. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE have been excluded from taking part in the fifth generation wireless network in Australia for security reasons, official sources announced Thursday.

"We have been informed by the Govt that Huawei & ZTE have been banned from providing 5G technology to Australia. This is a extremely disappointing result for consumers. Huawei is a world leader in 5G. Has safely & securely delivered wireless technology in Aust for close to 15 yrs," Huawei Australia tweeted Thursday.