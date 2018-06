A picture dated Oct 21, 2016 shows the tails of Australian national air carrier Qantas aircraft at the Melbourne Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

The Australian government on Tuesday voiced its concern after the airline Qantas announced its decision to change the status of Taiwan on its website following pressure from China.

The Australian airline said it will recognize Taiwan as part of China on its website.