Australia Wednesday recorded a 7 percent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) in the June quarter, the worst decline in its history, and entered its first recession in nearly three decades.
Blank one dollar coins are seen on a conveyor belt at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra, Australia, 02 September 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
One dollar coins are seen on a conveyor belt at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra, Australia, 02 September 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
General view of the Skyline and machinery at the Port of Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia, 02 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
