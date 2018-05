Assistant Minister for Science Zed Seselja (left) and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a press conference after visiting iSimulate simulation systems in Fyshwick, Canberra, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mick Tsikas/NO ARCHIVING/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(L-R) Assistant Minister for Science Zed Seselja, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Minister for Trade Steve Ciobo at a press conference after visiting iSimulate simulation systems at Fyshwick in Canberra, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE /Mick Tsikas/NO ARCHIVING READ LESS/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Wednesday expressed enthusiasm about the European Union's decision to start negotiations for a free-trade agreement with Australia and New Zealand.

"(This is) a huge achievement, a multilateral agreement in these times where protectionism has some support in some parts of the world," said Turnbull to the media.