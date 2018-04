ACCC chairman Rod Sims speaks during a media conference in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jul 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ford Australia will have to pay a fine of AU$10 million ($7.6 million) over its handling of complaints about PowerShift transmission cars, officials said Thursday.

The fine was imposed by the Federal Court which considered the car-maker's conduct to be unconscionable in the way it dealt with complaints, according to a statement by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).