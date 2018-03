The Port Kembla industrial area and steel works, Wollongong, Jun. 1, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US President Donald J. Trump signs a presidential proclamation on aluminum tariffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts during a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (not pictured) at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Australia, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's prime minister Monday ruled out joining any international action against the United States over steel and aluminum tariffs after it got an exemption from them.

Malcolm Turnbull also said the exemption was not granted in exchange for any extra security arrangement beyond what Australia already provided.